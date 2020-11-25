Kimbowa Ivan
15:25

Mukono Hospital Overwhelmed With Patients After Suspenion of Volunteers

25 Nov 2020, 15:24 Comments 197 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Human rights Editorial
Mukono General Hospital adminstrative block.

Mukono General Hospital adminstrative block.

In short
Records at the hospital indicate that on average health workers attends to about 400 patients on a daily basis. The Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Geoffrey Kasirye says the number of patients has been increasing ever since the facility was elevated to the hospital status from the level of health center IV in July last year.

 

Tagged with: Mukono Hospital Health Workers Overwhelmed with Workload After District Suspending Volunteers
Mentioned: Mukono General Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.