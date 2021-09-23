In short
The municipality introduced charges for all vehicles and motorcycles parking alongside the streets of Central and Goma division to boost revenue collection and controlling traffic flow. Jeseneous limited was contracted to charge cars 1,000 Shillings per hour and 5,000 for a day while motorcycles are charged 1,000 Shillings a day.
Mukono Lorry Drivers, Cyclists Reject Daily Street Parking Fees
