Kimbowa Ivan
Mukono Magistrate Dismisses Curfew Breach Charges Against 56 Suspects

According to State Attorney Irene Namboozo, the suspects were among the hundreds of residents arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday night from bars, hideouts, and health clubs. Several others were arrested for defying curfew guidelines, which was put in place to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

 

