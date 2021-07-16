Mukono Magistrate Dismisses Curfew Breach Charges Against 56 Suspects

In short
According to State Attorney Irene Namboozo, the suspects were among the hundreds of residents arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday night from bars, hideouts, and health clubs. Several others were arrested for defying curfew guidelines, which was put in place to control the spread of coronavirus disease.
Mukono Magistrate Dismisses Curfew Breach Charges Against 56 Suspects16 Jul 2021, 07:19 Comments 98 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Crime Security Editorial
