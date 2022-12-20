Mukono Makeshift Bridge Endangers Travelers

In short
On Monday evening, 65-year-old Mariam Namakula, a resident of Wasswa Village at Najjembe Division slipped off the bridge and drowned in the river. Ronald Malofu, the LC I Chairperson of Wasswa Village, says that Namakula is not the first person to fall into the river.
Mukono Makeshift Bridge Endangers Travelers20 Dec 2022, 14:42 Comments 85 Views Buikwe, Uganda Security Lifestyle Local government Editorial
A makeshift at River Musamya connecting residents of Nagoje to Najjembe Division in Lugazi Municipality_png
In short
Mentioned: River Musamya Bridge
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.