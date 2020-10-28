Namajja Elizabeth
14:44

Mukono Market Vendors Protest Over Prolonged Blackout

28 Oct 2020, 14:39 Comments 112 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Lifestyle Editorial
Police Officer trying to put out the fire in Kikooza, Mukono Municipality

Police Officer trying to put out the fire in Kikooza, Mukono Municipality

In short
The vendors staged demos at 3 points in the market, burning tyres in the middle of the road and blocking vehicles that tend to opt for the route as a way of beating the traffic on the Kampala- Jinja highway.

 

Tagged with: Market vendors protest due to prolonged blackout
Mentioned: Mukono Police UMEME

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.