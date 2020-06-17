Mukono Municipal Starts Construction of Alternative Route Along Kampala-Jinja Highway

In short
The Officer in Charge of Communication at Mukono municipality George Masengere says that despite the municipality facing heavy budget cuts, they have started construction of a new stretch of about 7kilometers of Kigunga-Bajjo-Kiwanga road which connects to Namugongo road.
