Kimbowa Ivan
16:20

Mukono Municipal Starts Construction of Alternative Route Along Kampala-Jinja Highway

17 Jun 2020, 16:19 Comments 85 Views Local government Business and finance Report
A truck slipped off Kampala-Jinja Highway at the section of Kigunga last month. (1)

A truck slipped off Kampala-Jinja Highway at the section of Kigunga last month. (1)

In short
The Officer in Charge of Communication at Mukono municipality George Masengere says that despite the municipality facing heavy budget cuts, they have started construction of a new stretch of about 7kilometers of Kigunga-Bajjo-Kiwanga road which connects to Namugongo road.

 

Tagged with: oMukono Embark on Construction of New Road to Divert Traffic Along Appalling Section of Kigunga
Mentioned: Kampala-Jinja Highway

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.