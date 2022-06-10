Kimbowa Ivan
09:42

Mukono Municipality Acquires Sound Level Meters to Control Noise

10 Jun 2022, 09:29 Comments 131 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Health Local government Editorial
Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo, Mukono Municipal Mayor.

Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo, Mukono Municipal Mayor.

In short
Such sound can also be picked from construction sounds like drilling or other heavy machinery in operation, constant loud music in or near commercial venues, industrial sounds like fans, generators, compressors, mills, and events involving fireworks, firecrackers and loudspeakers, among others.

 

Tagged with: Mukono Municipality Buy Sound Level Meters to Control Noise Pollution
Mentioned: Noise Pollution

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.