Mukono Municipality Acquires Sound Level Meters to Control Noise

In short
Such sound can also be picked from construction sounds like drilling or other heavy machinery in operation, constant loud music in or near commercial venues, industrial sounds like fans, generators, compressors, mills, and events involving fireworks, firecrackers and loudspeakers, among others.
Mukono Municipality Acquires Sound Level Meters to Control Noise10 Jun 2022, 09:29 Comments 131 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Health Local government Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Noise Pollution
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.