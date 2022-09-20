Kimbowa Ivan
18:04

Mukono Municipality Takes Over Ani Yali Amanyi Market Top story

20 Sep 2022, 17:58 Comments 127 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Editorial
Ani Yali Amanyi Market located at Seeta Town in Goma Division_png

Ani Yali Amanyi Market located at Seeta Town in Goma Division_png

In short
“This is, therefore, to direct you, to hand over the office to the area town agent with immediate effect. The handover should be accompanied by a detailed report and accountability. In the meantime, any person or company claiming ownership of the market land should also keep away from the market until we get guidance from the Attorney General or competent court,” Kisekka directed.

 

Tagged with: Fight for Revenue Collection Force Municipality Take over Management of Goma Division Market
Mentioned: Ggoma division

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.