Derick Kissa
13:53

Mukono Police Arrest Man For Defiling Two Children

9 Feb 2019, 13:53 Comments 180 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Shadrack Watelo( Suspect of defilemen) at Nakisunga police station Derick Kissa

Shadrack Watelo( Suspect of defilemen) at Nakisunga police station

In short
According to the mother, her daughter was examined and found to have been sexually assaulted. She was immediately enrolled on the Post-Exposure Prophylaxis-PEP to protect her against HIV infection.

 

Tagged with: defilement nakisunga police arrested
Mentioned: police suspect of defiling local leaders victims

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.