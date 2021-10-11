Mukono RDC Cuts Short Youth Celebrations Citing Indiscipline

In short
“Stop undermining us even though we originate from the same district. We know you and you know us but you must respect us because we are relatively high profile compared to you,” the RDC angrily said.
Mukono RDC Cuts Short Youth Celebrations Citing Indiscipline11 Oct 2021, 07:14 Comments 191 Views Mukono District, Uganda Local government Business and finance Security Editorial
RDC Fatuma Nabitaka fumming before declaring the function closed. Left, district chairman Bakaluba and vice chairman, Asuman Muhummuza.
In short
Tagged with: International youth day celebrations Mukono RDC Aborts Youth Celebrations over Leaders' Misbehaviors Mukono RDC, Fatuma Ndisaba Nabitaka Mukono district chairman Peter Bakaluba Ntaawo Youth Skills Development Centre
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.