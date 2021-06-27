Mukono RDC Stops Vehicles Transporting COVID-19 Bodies with Mourners

In short
Ndisaba says that several ambulances are now squeezing mourners alongside caskets to beat movement restrictions imposed by president Yoweri Museveni, to control the spread of the virus. And, on the basis of this, Ndibasa says that all vehicles should be thoroughly checked to ensure that persons who are not allowed to move do not enter the district illegally.
