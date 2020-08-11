Mukono Resident Battles Chronic Constipation for 19 Years

In short
Apayo, 42, says he spends between one to four hours struggling to pass stool. But this also happens once in a blue moon, and when it does, the relief is just temporal. The pain, he says, cannot be easily described, although he points to a feeling of sluggishness and bloating.
Mukono Resident Battles Chronic Constipation for 19 Years11 Aug 2020, 17:43 Comments 93 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: Man Struggling with Drying Stool in Stomach for 19 Years Mulago National Referral hospital
Mentioned: Constipation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.