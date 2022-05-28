Kimbowa Ivan
Mukono Residents Protest Costly Garbage Collection by Dumping Garbage

28 May 2022
Market waste dumped at Kame valley road in Mukono Central Division_png

In short
On Friday and today Saturday residents as well as traders of Kame valley and Kikooza market started adding wrong to wrong hoping to get a right by collecting garbage from their homes and dropping it in the middle of the road which connects Nabuti to Wantoni trading center.

 

