Mukono Residents Pursue Redevelopment of Kyetume Abattoir

In short
The abattoir, sitting on 40 acres of land at Kyetume trading centre near the Uganda Railway Corporation inland container depot in Mukono, was set up in the 1960s. At the time, it housed the biggest slaughterhouse and a cattle market in the Central region.
Mukono Residents Pursue Redevelopment of Kyetume Abattoir29 Aug 2020, 18:22 Comments 202 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Greater Kampala metropolitan Locals Demand Re-development of the Once Famous Kyetume Abattoir Mbalala industrial park Uganda Railway Corporation inland container depot
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.