Nakisunga Sub County Residents Want Stone Quarrying Activities Suspended

19 Feb 2023, 16:41 Comments 112 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Environment Editorial
Some of the pupils at Rejoice Nursery and Primary School Mukono.

In short
The residents are bitter that the stone quarrying activities have caused huge damage to their houses, animals, and plants, leaving them in poverty. The activities are also disrupting classes at Rejoice Nursery and Primary School.

 

