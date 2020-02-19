Mukono Taxi Drivers Protest Relocation Orders

In short
Mukono Town Clerk, Richard Monday, says the move is intended to reduce confusion in the transport sector and stop reckless driving in major trading centers. However, the taxi drivers say they are ready to defy the directive because passengers avoid taxis in parks.
Mukono Taxi Drivers Protest Relocation Orders19 Feb 2020, 11:12 Comments 130 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Report
