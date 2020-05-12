In short
Kaheebwa, who was accompanied by Asha Arinda, the Officer in Charge of Compliance Monitoring and other engineers also picked up the site Engineers, Kenneth Ssekasala, Ben Kizito and Jackson Twijukye, the proprietor of the building housing Paris corner supermarket that is found at Mukono-Jinja-Bugerere junction.
Mukono Town Clerk, 3 Engineers Arrested for Authorising Use of Condemned Building
The contested building housing the Paris Corner Supermarket located at Mukono-Jinja-Bugerere junction.
