Mukono Town Clerk, MP Nambooze Disagree on Construction of Bridge

In short
On Wednesday, Kisekka wrote to the Resident District Commissioner and asked her to cancel the ongoing works since they lack technical supervision.
Mukono Town Clerk, MP Nambooze Disagree on Construction of Bridge27 Jan 2023, 13:45 Comments 82 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Lifestyle Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Town Clerk Petitions Security Committee to Stop Community from Constructing Road Bridge
Mentioned: Lweza Bridge
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.