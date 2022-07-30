In short
Capt. Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Vice-Chairperson, Eastern Region, has blamed the Vice President, Rtd. Major Jesca Alupo for ignoring the main NRM campaign task-force during the Soroti East by-election and chose to work in isolation.
Mukula Blames Vice President Alupo Over NRM Divisions In Soroti City Top story30 Jul 2022, 18:04 Comments 183 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Elections Analysis Editorial
Tagged with: Jesca Alupo Over NRM divisions Mukula Pins Vice President Soroti City East By-elections
