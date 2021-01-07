In short
Mukula, in the company of Gweri County NRM flag bearer, Richard Elimu ferried over 700 former militias to Timisha Hotel in Soroti City where he promised to convince President Museveni to have Arrow Boys recognized with medals in June.
Mukula Runs to Arrow Boys for Museveni's Vote
