Mukula Runs to Arrow Boys for Museveni’s Vote

7 Jan 2021, 06:01 Comments 143 Views Soroti, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Mukula meeting with the arrow militia in Soroti City on Wednesday.

In short
Mukula, in the company of Gweri County NRM flag bearer, Richard Elimu ferried over 700 former militias to Timisha Hotel in Soroti City where he promised to convince President Museveni to have Arrow Boys recognized with medals in June.

 

