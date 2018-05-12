Mukwala Shoots Down Cameroon Lions

In short
Striker Steven Mukwala netted the lone goal to guide Uganda Hippos to a 1-0 win over Cameroons Lions in the first leg of the second round in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon qualifier tie played on Saturday at the StarTimes Stadium
Mukwala Shoots Down Cameroon Lions12 May 2018, 20:03 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
Uganda Hippos captain Julius Poloto battles with a Cameroon Lions player on Saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.