In short
He was one of the few Asians who stayed on in Uganda during Idi Amin Dada's military regime. Nonetheless, the uncertainty during the time could not allow many businesses, including Mukwano, achieve their potential.
Mukwano Empire Founder Amirali Karmali Dead11 Jul 2019, 06:52 Comments 374 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Amirali Karmali mukwano group of companies
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.