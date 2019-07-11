Mwesigwa Alon
Mukwano Empire Founder Amirali Karmali Dead

11 Jul 2019, 06:52 Comments 374 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
One of the Mukwano industries product

He was one of the few Asians who stayed on in Uganda during Idi Amin Dada's military regime. Nonetheless, the uncertainty during the time could not allow many businesses, including Mukwano, achieve their potential.

 

