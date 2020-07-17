Pamela Mawanda
Mulago Hospital Boss Disclaims COVID Remarks

17 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda
The executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Baterana Byarugaba

Dr Byarugaba, however, says that he and a colleague, Dr Fred Nakwagala, the head of COVID-19 case management at Mulago hospital were quoted out of context. In a statement, he says that their recommendation to lift the lockdown was made on the assumption that Ugandans could adhere to preventive measures.

 

