Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the acting executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital says the first ward will be a reception centre of sorts where patients will be assessed before being referred to the second ward where specialist care will be provided.
Mulago National Hospital to Run Two Casualty Wards
Pamela Mawanda
The Acting Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital,Dr Rosemary Byanyima explaining why Transportation Stretchers will be Used in the unit
