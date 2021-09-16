Mulago Proposes Policy to End Moon Lighting By Doctors

In short
Mulago Hospital Excecutive Director Dr Byarugaba Baterana told the recently inaugurated board that one major challenge the government facility was experiencing is moon lighting of doctors. He noted that there is need for policy makers to end this with new regulations that prohibit duo loyalty of doctors in government facilities across the country.
Mulago Proposes Policy to End Moon Lighting By Doctors16 Sep 2021, 14:26 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
