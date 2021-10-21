Mulago Records High Number of Pregnant Women With Rare Heart Disease

In short
41 of the 236 women were diagnosed with PPCM, putting the prevalence of the condition at 17%. When this figure was compared with literature from elsewhere, they found the condition affects one in 1000 pregnant women in South Africa, and one in 100 in DRC and Nigeria.
Mulago Records High Number of Pregnant Women With Rare Heart Disease21 Oct 2021, 17:50 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Heart disease in pregnancy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.