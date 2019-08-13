Flavia Nassaka
16:17

Mulago to Revise ICU Fees Amid High Costs in Private Facilities

13 Aug 2019, 16:14 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report

In short
According to David Nuwamanya, the facility’s Principal Administrator, the 1 million Shillings, currently charged per week is no longer enough to cater for the requirements for patients to be treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

Tagged with: cost of critical care service
Mentioned: Mulago National Referral Hospital,

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.