Mulago Women’s Hospital Operates Without Key Specialists

The Women's hospital sits on 24,000 square meters of land in Mulago. It was finished using a $34million loan but three years later it hasnt done all it was opened to do

In short

Dr Evelyn Nabunya, the Executive Director of the Hospital told their first board of 12 members that was inaugurated on Thursday that the hospital that is supposed to handle sophisticated procedures especially in fertility care such as In vitro fertilization (IVF) has only 376 of the planned 880 members of staff.