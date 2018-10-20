Mulondo Voted New UPPA President

In short
New Vision Senior Parliament reporter Moses Mulondo is the new Uganda Parliamentary Press Association UPPA.Mulondo polled 81 votes beating Radio Sapientias Francis Lubega who managed only 34 votes.
New Vision's Moses Mulondo ( with red bowtie) beat Radio Sapientia’s Francis Lubega (in white shirt) to the Presidency. Login to license this image from 1$.
