Muloni Admits First Oil May Not be Achieved by 2020

In short
Muloni told journalists on the sidelines of the joint energy sector review meeting ongoing at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, that getting First Oil by 2020, as planned, seems to have slipped considering significant delays in the development of requisite infrastructure for it.
Muloni Admits First Oil May Not be Achieved by 202027 Sep 2018, 19:50 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Mentioned: oil and gas in uganda uganda - first oil 2020
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.