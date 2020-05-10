In short
Joel Aita, the consulting Engineer Joadah Consultant who oversees the progress of the works, says once ready the facility will be able to handle produce from Acholi, W. Nile and DRC due to its capacity.
Multi-Billion Arua Food Complex Nears Completion Top story10 May 2020, 16:38 Comments 77 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Science and technology Report
Joel Aita Consulting Engineer and head of China Huangpei Food Machinery Lee Huang showing some of the maize flour milled at the facility.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.