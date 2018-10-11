Christopher Tusiime
Multi-billion Agro Processing Plants Left to Rot

11 Oct 2018, 06:59 Comments 199 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Business and finance Report
Kisomoro Maiza mill inside locked gate.

Our reporter visited the four processing plants early this week and found all of them under lock and key. For example at the Rwimi Maize mill that is found in Karambi village, residents say the machine broke down about two months ago.

 

