Multiple Registration, Borrowing Frustrates Growth of SACCOs In Sembabule

In short
Daniel Kintu, the Manager Sembabule Savings and Credit Cooperative Society-SACCO which operates in Sembabule Town council, says they found themselves in a dilemma since a big number of their members are subscribers in multiple Saccos in the area.
Multiple Registration, Borrowing Frustrates Growth of SACCOs In Sembabule4 Sep 2019, 07:43 Comments 304 Views Sembabule, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Sembabule Savings and Credit Cooperative Society-SACCO, one of those affected by the Habit of Multiple Borrowers
In short
Tagged with: Collapse of Sembabule SACCOs Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies-SACCOs multiple registration and borrowing in SACCOS
Mentioned: Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies-SACCOs Sembabule Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation-SACCO sembabule district Commercial Officer
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.