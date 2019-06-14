Kule Jerome Bitswande
Mumbere, Kibanzanga Clash over Burial of Rwenzururu Queen Mother

Deceased Rwenzururu Queen Mother Christine Biira Mukirania

A programme released by the Rwenzururu Kingdom Spokesperson Yonah Maathe Tumusiime on Wednesday 12 had indicated that Ms Mukirania would be buried on the Sunday on one of her estates in Kirembo village of Kisinga sub-county –Kasese district. However, Kibanzanga the Kingdom’s Chief Prince who also doubles the Minister of State for Agriculture on Thursday afternoon declared that he had taken over the burial arrangements of her mother.

 

