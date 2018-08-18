Kule Jerome Bitswande
16:47

Rwenzururu King Cautions Subjects Against Propaganda

18 Aug 2018, 16:39 Comments 204 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Editorial
Nyabaghole laying wreath on her father's casket. Kule Jerome Bitswande

Nyabaghole laying wreath on her father's casket.

In short
The message was delivered by the Rwenzururu Chief Prince, Christopher Kibanzanga at the funeral of Leo Baluku, the father to Rwenzururu Queen Nyabaghole Agness Ithungu Asimawe. Kibazanga is also the State Minister for Agriculture.

 

Tagged with: mumbere warns against propaganda
Mentioned: obusinga bwa rwenzururu his majesty charles wesley mumbere

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.