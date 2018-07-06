In short
The highly competitive finale held in Kampala at Africana Hotel on Thursday. The four regional finalists who made it to the grand finale included: Muni Girls Secondary School, Mengo Senior School, Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School and Bweranyangi Girls Senior Secondary School.
Muni Girls Wins Stanbic National Schools Championship
Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Mweheire hands over a dummy cheque to winners Login to license this image from 1$.
