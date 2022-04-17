Muni University Gets First Female Guild President

In short
Acuga hails from Bardege Layibi Divisio in Gulu City and is a former student of Sacred Heart Secondary School Gulu. She served as minister of finance in the outgoing university guild council. According to Acuga, her immediate priority will be to form an inclusive guild cabinet.
Muni University Gets First Female Guild President17 Apr 2022, 10:08 Comments 55 Views Muni University, Arua, Uganda Election Education Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: She now becomes the 7th guild president of the university, replacing the outgoing Guild President, Aron Gamis.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.