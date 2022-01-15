Candia Stephen
Muni University Gets Multi Million Labaratory

Eng. Dirk Van Merode EU Techno-Lab Project Coordinator explaining to Muni University Officials how some of the Electrical Machines Work at the Techno-Lab as University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dranjoa looks on.

In short
The lab was constructed at 214 Million Shillings with support from European Union under the Applied Curricula in Technology for the East Africa-ACTEA project.

 

