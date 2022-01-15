Muni University Gets Multi Million Labaratory

In short
The lab was constructed at 214 Million Shillings with support from European Union under the Applied Curricula in Technology for the East Africa-ACTEA project.
Eng. Dirk Van Merode EU Techno-Lab Project Coordinator explaining to Muni University Officials how some of the Electrical Machines Work at the Techno-Lab as University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dranjoa looks on.
