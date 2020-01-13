Muni University Graduation Hangs in Balance Over Finances

In short
The budget performance trend before the committee indicates that the University non-wage budget had only increased from 3.4 billion Shillings in the financial year 2016/2017 to 4.4 billion Shillings in 2018/2019. Dr Picho Odubuker points out that even the 4.4 billion Shillings provided last financial year includes a 1.7 billion Shillings supplementary budget of which only 1 billion Shillings was provided.
Muni University Graduation Hangs in Balance Over Finances13 Jan 2020, 20:19 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Report
Muni University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christine Dranzoa appearing before Parliament's Education Committee.
