Muni University Graduation Hangs in Balance Over Finances

In short

The budget performance trend before the committee indicates that the University non-wage budget had only increased from 3.4 billion Shillings in the financial year 2016/2017 to 4.4 billion Shillings in 2018/2019. Dr Picho Odubuker points out that even the 4.4 billion Shillings provided last financial year includes a 1.7 billion Shillings supplementary budget of which only 1 billion Shillings was provided.