Olive Nakatudde
20:22

Muni University Graduation Hangs in Balance Over Finances

13 Jan 2020, 20:19 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Report
Muni University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christine Dranzoa appearing before Parliament's Education Committee.

Muni University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christine Dranzoa appearing before Parliament's Education Committee.

In short
The budget performance trend before the committee indicates that the University non-wage budget had only increased from 3.4 billion Shillings in the financial year 2016/2017 to 4.4 billion Shillings in 2018/2019. Dr Picho Odubuker points out that even the 4.4 billion Shillings provided last financial year includes a 1.7 billion Shillings supplementary budget of which only 1 billion Shillings was provided.

 

Tagged with: Muni University

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.