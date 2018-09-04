Candia Stephen
17:21

Muni University Vice Chancellor Advises Youth on Values

4 Sep 2018, 17:21 Comments 104 Views Arua, Uganda Education Misc Northern Report
Guest Speakers and Participants during the Annual Beyond Juba Memorial Lecrture at Arua commuity Hall on Monday Candia Stephen

Guest Speakers and Participants during the Annual Beyond Juba Memorial Lecrture at Arua commuity Hall on Monday

In short
Dranjoa was speaking at the annual Beyond Juba Memorial Lecture organized by the Refugee Law project together with the Institute for African Transitional Justice in Arua district.

 

Tagged with: inclusive gender transitional justice

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.