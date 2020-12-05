Muntu Blames Museveni for Using COVID-19 to Bar Opponents From Accessing Public

In short
Mugisha Muntu who was addressing residents in Pader district on Saturday said that incumbent president Museveni is taking advantage of the public resources he has access to like tax payers money to address citizens of Uganda on television and radio any time he wishes, so that people can be stuck with him.
Muntu Blames Museveni for Using COVID-19 to Bar Opponents From Accessing Public5 Dec 2020, 16:57 Comments 159 Views Politics Northern 2021 Elections Updates
