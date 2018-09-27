Blanshe Musinguzi
16:53

Muntu: My Exit is An Opportunity for FDC to Rebrand Top story

27 Sep 2018, 15:47 Comments 185 Views Politics Report
Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has announced he will be forming a new party by end of this year Blanshe Musinguzi

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has announced he will be forming a new party by end of this year Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Mugisha Muntu has said his decision and that of other people to quit Forum for Democratic Change- FDC is a golden opportunity for the largest opposition party in Uganda to rebrand.

 

Tagged with: muntu on departure muntu on fdc conflicts muntu to start new party

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.