In short
Speaking at his campaign rallies in Rubirizi, Bushenyi and Sheema districts on Friday, Muntu urged the Commission not to bow down to intimidation but stand firm and deliver free and fair elections.
Muntu Warns Electoral Commission on Next Year’s Election Top story14 Nov 2020, 12:19 Comments 244 Views Sheema District, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
In short
Tagged with: Desist from unfair election
Mentioned: Independent Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.