EDSON KINENE
12:21

Muntu Warns Electoral Commission on Next Year’s Election Top story

14 Nov 2020, 12:19 Comments 244 Views Sheema District, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
Gen Greg Mugisha Muntu

Gen Greg Mugisha Muntu

In short
Speaking at his campaign rallies in Rubirizi, Bushenyi and Sheema districts on Friday, Muntu urged the Commission not to bow down to intimidation but stand firm and deliver free and fair elections.

 

Tagged with: Desist from unfair election
Mentioned: Independent Electoral Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.