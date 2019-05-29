In short
According to the Party records, 500 people registered during the party launch at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and from the party headquarters at Buganda Road, while more than 1000 have registered through the Alliance for Transformation online application through Google Play Store.
Muntu’s New Party Registers 1500 Members in First Week29 May 2019, 08:34 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: ANT registers 1500 members Alliance for National Transformation Mugisha Muntu muntu unveils ANT
Mentioned: parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.