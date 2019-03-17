Muntuyera High School Alumni Fundraise for School Revamp

Maj.General Muhesi receives a portrait of the founding Headmaster, S.H Mottram (1965 - 1970) that fetched Ugx. 15million from the Head Teacher Twine Joseph Muganga

In short

Principal Judge Justice Yorokamu Bamwine an Alumni and chief guest who represented the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe Magunda challenged the old students to support the school to get back on its feet.