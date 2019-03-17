Muntuyera High School Alumni Fundraise for School Revamp

In short
Principal Judge Justice Yorokamu Bamwine an Alumni and chief guest who represented the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe Magunda challenged the old students to support the school to get back on its feet.
Muntuyera High School Alumni Fundraise for School Revamp17 Mar 2019, 16:30 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Maj.General Muhesi receives a portrait of the founding Headmaster, S.H Mottram (1965 - 1970) that fetched Ugx. 15million from the Head Teacher Twine Joseph Muganga
