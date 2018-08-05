In short
Though often jocular when engaged in discussions and debates, Munyagwa dismissed arguments that he is a comedian, saying he has two personalities. He said he is not among MPs who take themselves are small gods, expressing rough and tough faces whenever in public.
Munyagwa: You Will See A Tough Serious Person
