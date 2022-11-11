Murder Suspect Battling for Life After Ingesting Poison

In short
David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN on Thursday evening that the suspect`s condition will first be managed at the hospital before he is transferred to the police cell.
Murder Suspect Battling for Life After Ingesting Poison11 Nov 2022, 08:48 Comments 213 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: man murders wife in Gulu
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.