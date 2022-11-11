Emmy Daniel Ojara
08:56

Murder Suspect Battling for Life After Ingesting Poison

11 Nov 2022, 08:48 Comments 213 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Breaking news
David Ongom Mudong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

David Ongom Mudong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN on Thursday evening that the suspect`s condition will first be managed at the hospital before he is transferred to the police cell.

 

Tagged with: man murders wife in Gulu
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.