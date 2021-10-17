Candia Stephen
Murder Suspect Commits Suicide in Yumbe Police Cell

17 Oct 2021, 13:52 Comments 114 Views Yumbe, Uganda Crime Security Report
Police Officers Asembled in Yumbe.

Isaac Andabati was charged with attempted murder. However, as investigations continued on Thursday, he was reportedly kept alone in the cells and police were shocked to find his body hanging on the roof of the cells using his clothes at dusk on Friday.

 

