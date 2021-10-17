In short
Isaac Andabati was charged with attempted murder. However, as investigations continued on Thursday, he was reportedly kept alone in the cells and police were shocked to find his body hanging on the roof of the cells using his clothes at dusk on Friday.
Murder Suspect Commits Suicide in Yumbe Police Cell
17 Oct 2021
