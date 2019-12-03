Kukunda Judith
Murder Suspects of Mobile Money Agents Have Case to Answer

The Court has ruled that all these suspects have a case to answer in relation to the murder of mobile money agents

On Tuesday, the suspects appeared before Court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti. Gutti said that the evidence by the prosecution against the suspects was sufficient.

 

