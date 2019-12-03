Murder Suspects of Mobile Money Agents Have Case to Answer

In short
On Tuesday, the suspects appeared before Court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti. Gutti said that the evidence by the prosecution against the suspects was sufficient.
Murder Suspects of Mobile Money Agents Have Case to Answer3 Dec 2019, 14:34 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
The Court has ruled that all these suspects have a case to answer in relation to the murder of mobile money agents
In short
Tagged with: Bob Anichan UPDF Deserters lt general andrew gutti
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.