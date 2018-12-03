Entebbe Murders: Court Sets Date to Start Trial

In short
Kwesiga gave the prosecution until December 10th, 2018 to the start the trial, saying he will proceed listen to Katongoles bail application and perhaps release him on bail should they fail to do so.
Entebbe Murders: Court Sets Date to Start Trial3 Dec 2018, 17:53 Comments 151 Views Court Report
City Businessman Ivan Katongole in the Middle as his Lawyers Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng Look on. Login to license this image from 1$.
